Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna gets notice for misutilisation of funds

The state department of Kannada and Culture has issued a notice to Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna seeking details on utilisation of funds provided for the Hoovu Foundation.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Bhavana Ramanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state department of Kannada and Culture has issued a notice to Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna seeking details on utilisation of funds provided for the Hoovu Foundation, the trust run by the actress.

Following the controversy over construction of an open air theatre at the Government Arts College grounds located on Post Office Road in the city and the statements given by the actress, the department has issued notice seeking a detailed report on the utilisation of funds released by the department for her trust. Recently, the actress had said that the project was approved by the previous government and even the Kannada and Culture department had released `60 lakh for construction activities.

“We have released funds for the trust run by the actress, but that amount is to conduct cultural activities, and not for construction of any building. As she has given statements saying the fund was released for this project, we have issued notice seeking details on utilisation of funds,” said a senior official of the Kannada and Culture department.

According to sources, the notice has been issued following a high level meeting conducted at the government level where officials from department of collegiate education and Kannada and Culture were present. “We are waiting for the reply from the actress. If misutilisation of funds is proved, then we would initiate action to withdraw the money released,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhavana Kannada and Culture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case