Tarakasura to launch audio on Gowri habba

By Express News Service

Tarakasura, directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, is gearing up for release this month. On Monday, Rebel Star Ambareesh and wife Sumalatha released one of the audio tracks, Kannada Kaliyo Kannada Kaliyo, to which Shivarajkumar has lent his voice.

While the film is now with the Censor Board, the audio will be released on September 13. In fact, this film marks the debut of Vaibhav, son of theatre owner, Narsimhalui, and Manvitha Harisha. The film also features British actor Danny Sapani, who plays the antagonist in the film. “We are looking at a September end release. We’re just waiting for the certificate from the censor board to announce the official date,” says the director, whose film has has music by Dharma Vish and cinematography by Kumar Gowda.