Tamil director Muthaiah to helm Shivarajkumar-starrer

Even though Shivarajkumar has his hands full with varied projects, that hasn’t stopped him from signing any interesting project coming by.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even though Shivarajkumar has his hands full with varied projects, that hasn’t stopped him from signing any interesting project coming by. The current busiest star of Sandalwood has gone ahead and signed yet another one. The actor, who is currently juggling between shooting Ravi Varma’s Rustum and Pramod Chakravarthy’s Drona, has given a nod for a film to be helmed by Tamil director M Muthaiah. This project will have Shivarajkumar  associate with well-known Kollywood producer KE Gnanavel Raja.

Director Muthaiah, who is currently shooting for Devarattam, is known for his films such as Kutti Pulli, Kombam, Marudhu, and Kodiveeran. A film with Shivanna will be his Sandalwood debut. On Monday, the producer and director are said to have met the Century star and have finalised the agreement.

According to our source, this will be his next, soon after he completes shoot for his current two projects.
Now it is to be known whether director Mutthaiah has a story written for Shivarajkumar or will he take inspiration from one of his Tanil projects to be made in Kannada.

Meanwhile, prep work is on for Lucky Gopal’s directorial SRK. The film features Shivarajkumar as a dance coach.

