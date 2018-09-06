Home Entertainment Kannada

Despite hurdles, censor board clears The Villain

Prem can finally heave a sigh of relief as his film, The Villain, has cleared the censors with a U/A certification.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

A Still from The Villain

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prem can finally heave a sigh of relief as his film, The Villain, has cleared the censors with a U/A certification. Initially, the Regional Censor Board was planning to certify the film  ‘A’, which is why the director had even decided to approach the revising committee. However, with matters having been resolved, Prem is grateful to the censor board. “I’m so glad for their understanding of the film,” he says.

Now, with the certificate in hand, Prem is gearing up for the release of the Shivarajkumar-Sudeep film. In fact, this is the first time that both superstars will be seen on the big screen together. The Villain will also mark the Kannada debut of Amy Jackson.

In a style typical to him, Prem is keeping the curiosity level high among audience by revealing the release date only on Ganesha Chaturthi. Details on advance bookings will also be announced at the same time. “Right now, I am in Chennai, where last minute work for the film is taking place. We are on the verge of completing the CG works, and some of the music, after which the film will be ready for release. I’ve chosen to announce the release date of the film on Ganesha habba. This will only add to the festivities,” says Prem.

The film, produced by CR Manohar under Tanvi Productions, also features Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu actor Srikanth. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Villain Shivarajkumar Sudeep Amy Jackson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt