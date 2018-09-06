Despite hurdles, censor board clears The Villain

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Prem can finally heave a sigh of relief as his film, The Villain, has cleared the censors with a U/A certification. Initially, the Regional Censor Board was planning to certify the film ‘A’, which is why the director had even decided to approach the revising committee. However, with matters having been resolved, Prem is grateful to the censor board. “I’m so glad for their understanding of the film,” he says.

Now, with the certificate in hand, Prem is gearing up for the release of the Shivarajkumar-Sudeep film. In fact, this is the first time that both superstars will be seen on the big screen together. The Villain will also mark the Kannada debut of Amy Jackson.

In a style typical to him, Prem is keeping the curiosity level high among audience by revealing the release date only on Ganesha Chaturthi. Details on advance bookings will also be announced at the same time. “Right now, I am in Chennai, where last minute work for the film is taking place. We are on the verge of completing the CG works, and some of the music, after which the film will be ready for release. I’ve chosen to announce the release date of the film on Ganesha habba. This will only add to the festivities,” says Prem.

The film, produced by CR Manohar under Tanvi Productions, also features Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu actor Srikanth. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.