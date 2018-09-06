Home Entertainment Kannada

Hariprriya has a ready response to Kannad Gothilla crowd

The first two words those moving to Bengaluru promptly pick up are Kannad gothilla.

Hariprriya

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The first two words those moving to Bengaluru promptly pick up are Kannad gothilla. This cliche term was an inspiration for a feature film by RJ-turned-director Mayur. He’s roped in actor Hariprriya as protagonist for his first full-length feature film.

Produced by Kumara Kanteerava, the muhurath will take place today. Ahead of kick starting the shoot for Kannad Gothilla, Hariprriya,  tells City Express that it was the title that caught her attention. “We hear these two words from every second person residing in Bengaluru. The story is based on real-life incidents. Usually, we get into a character that represents only a single person, which is relatable only to a few. But in Kannad Gothilla, I represent a large community both within Karnataka and across the globe,” says Hariprriya, who plays the role of Shruthi Chakravarthi in the film. “It is a fresh concept where ‘Kannada’ is the hero of the film, “ she says.

Hariprriya recalls how she has come across numerous people, who always pronounced Kannada as Kannad and how she would correct them. “This film will show what a Kannadiga goes through everytime he/she hears people from outside the state saying, ‘Kannad gothilla’. This is also a movie for those coming from elsewhere, who are making an attempt to learn the language, as well as those who are trying to teach it. We will just voice our opinion about the

language without being preachy. It will be a good entertainer. I’m a proud Kannadiga, who is happy to be working on a subject like this,” she says, adding, “Now, it’s a matter of how the team executes.”
Meanwhile, Hariprriya says that at this point in her career, she is looking at content-driven subjects. Having completed shoot for D/o Parvathamma, directed by J Shankar, where she dons an investigative officer’s hat, she now wants to concentrate on Kannad Gothilla.

