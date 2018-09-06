I am a heroine now: Anjali

By Express News Service

Anjali’s dream of becoming a heroine has been fulfilled with Manoratha. The engineering graduate quit her cushy job to follow her heart, and landed herself in tinsel town. Having started playing supporting roles in films like Run Antony, Kirangoorina Gayyaligalu and Nangista, she is now excited to play the female lead in Manoratha. “A dream to become a heroine has finally come true,” says Anjali, who adds that she is now experiencing butterflies in the stomach, as she awaits her film’s release.

Manoratha, directed and produced by Prasanna Kumar, will see Anjali starring opposite Raj Charan “The movie is a suspense thriller, and my character comes in two shades,” she says.Manoratha’s music has been composed by Chandru Obaiah.