Pathibeku.com delves into challenges of online groom-hunting

Sheetal Shetty, once a popular television anchor, is now ready to take up a full-fledged role in Pathibeku.com.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Sheetal Shetty, once a popular television anchor, is now ready to take up a full-fledged role in Pathibeku.com. While she began her acting stint in Ulidavaru Kandante, Sheetal is hoping that her upcoming will give her a break in Sandalwood.  

Ahead of the film’s release this Friday, Sheetal says, “Acting happened by accident. I did get a lot of offers during my anchoring days. But I wanted to stick to my profession as a journalist for some time. But, when I was offered Ulidavaru Kandate, I thought that I should give it a try. I was lucky that it was well received. I am not here to become a heroine, because I am not one. However, I am putting in effort towards getting noticed as an artiste,” she says.

Her upcoming, Pathibeku.com, revolves around matrimonial sites, a subject that every middle-class household, especially those groom-hunting for their daughters, can connect to.  “The story is about a girl in her late 20s, who is being pressurised by her parents to get married, for which she gets onto a matrimonial site to find a groom. The consequences and challenges she faces during her search of a life partner is the crux of Pathibeku.com. It’s a fun narrative,” says Sheetal, adding, “I play a protagonist who is a free-spirited woman. The film brings out the mindset of a middle-class girl, who has tasted independence.

With many questions in mind, she goes in search of answers about life and marriage,” Sheetal tells us.
Sheetal herself finds it hard to understand the idea of ‘settling down’. “I believe in companionship, but the idea of ‘marriage’ and ‘settling down in life’, is something I have never understood till date. I suppose my thoughts are different,” she says.

Pathibeku.com also features Aru Gowda, Salmaan, Harini and Krishna Adiga. The film’s music is by Harsha, and cinematography by Yogi.

