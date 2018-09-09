Home Entertainment Kannada

Natasarvabhouma’s next schedule to resume from September 18

Published: 09th September 2018 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar has had a busy week. Just back from the United States of America where he participated in the AKKA Sammelana, after which he was part the  Kannada Chalanachitra Cup (KCC) cricket tourney over the weekend, he is now prepping to get back to the sets of Natasarvabhouma from September 18.

For the next schedule of Pavan Wadeyar’s directorial, the team will be heading to Kolkata to resume the shoot. Anupama Parameshwaran, who is foraying into Kannada with Natasarvabhouma, will be joining Puneeth in this 10-day schedule, during which important episodes will be shot.

In Natasarvabhouma, Puneeth plays the role of a journalist, while Anupama dons the role of a young lawyer. The film also features Rachita Ram in the lead along with Chikkanna and Ravi Shankar in the cast. The film made under Rockline Productions still have to complete two songs. While one song will be shot here, the team is going abroad to shoot the second track.

Natasarvabhouma has Peter Heins as stuntman, D Imman doing the music score, and Vaidhi as cinematographer. 

