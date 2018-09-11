'Ayogya'-fame Mahesh Kumar in search of lead actor for his next, 'Maja Gaja'?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor Mahesh, who is basking in the success of his debut Ayogya, which completes 25 successful days, will be taking up Maja Gaja as his second project. Touted to be a big-budget mass entertainer, Mahesh has also managed to get producer Umapathy on board. The latter has read and given his nod to the script, has even paid him an advance. Now, the question is which actor fits the bill for Mahesh’s Maja Gaja.

Initially, the plan was to rope in Dhruva Sarja, and an announcement to the same effect was made by the actor himself on the 100th-day celebration of Bharjari. But now, with Dhruva tied up with other projects — Pogaru and a film with Uday Mehta — he will not be able to include it in his schedule.

“Thanks to Ayogya’s hit, producers like Uday K Mehta and Umapathy among others have are happy associate with me. In fact I have shared my story lines with them. Meanwhile, I want to start with Maja Gaja and in discussions with Dhruva. Since he is tied up with his other films, there could be date clash. I am hopeful that we find a solution to this,” says the director.

Meanwhile, the Ayogya director is said to be looking for options and soon plans to approach a few stars, whom he thinks will suit the character of Maja Gaja. Watch this space for more details.