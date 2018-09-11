Here is why Dr Vishnuvardhan's fans will not watch 'Gandhada Gudi'

By Express News Service

As yesteryear film, Gandhada Gudi starring Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan is set to re-release in theatres this week, a whole lot of Vishnu fans have decided not to watch the film. They have expressed this on social media, said a Vishnuvardhan fan, on condition of anonymity. The fan added, “We are not against the film’s release, but we can’t see our star in a villain’s role."

"At the time it released in 1973, Vishnuvardhan didn’t have the kind of fan following he has today. The film has a fight sequence between Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan, and being his fans we don’t want to see it. Secondly, this might lead to a friction between Raj and Vishnu fans at the theatres, which we want to avoid. So, fans of the star have decided against watching the film.”

Distributed under Dheeraj Pictures, the distributor says that they are planning to release the blockbuster film of yesteryears in around 200 theatres. “It was a long-time plan to release the film around Ganesha habba. Though the film is available online, it will be a different experience to watch the film in theatres, which is upgraded with DTS sound. It’s a dedication to both the stars,” the distributor adds.

The film produced by MP Shankar features Kalpana in the female lead.