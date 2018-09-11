Hindi version of Darshan-starrer 'Chakravarthy' clocks 10 million views in six days

By Express News Service

Darshan-starrer Chakravarthy, directed by Chintan, released in Kannada in April 2017. Now, the recently-released Hindi version, has set a new benchmark on social media. Released online by Cinekorn Movies six days ago, the film has already been viewed by 10 million people on YouTube. Apparently, it is trending in countries like Qatar, UAE and Nepal.

Usually, Darshan’s previous films, which have been dubbed in Hindi, have reportedly done well. But Chakravarthy tops the list as it clocks the fastest viewed film crossing million views in short time. Chakravarthy represents the gangster of the 80s period and features Darshan in a role of don with Deepa Saniddhi playing the female lead.

The action-packed film starred Dinakar Thoogudeepa as an antagonist along with Srujan Lokesh, Aditya, Kumar Bangarappa and Yashas Surya. The film’s music score by Arjun Janya was a huge hit, with Ondu Male Billu breaking records. The film’s cinematography was by Chandrashekar.