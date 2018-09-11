Renowned Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall roped in for Sudeep’s 'Pailwaan'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With the KCC cricket wrapping up last Sunday, film stars are ready to get back on film sets. On Monday, Sudeep was back to shooting for S Krishna’s upcoming directorial Pailwaan. This being director’s first production venture, made under RRR Motion pictures and produced by Swapna Krishna, and the team is leaving no stone unturned.

The makers are bringing down Hollywood stunt co-ordinator and fight choreographer Larnell Stovall for Pailwaan. The stunt director is known for breathtaking fight sequences in Hollywood films and series, including Captain America: Civil War and Kick Boxer, Ride Along, The Hunger Games, Dragon Eyes, Undisputed 3 among others.

The New Orleans resident has also worked in Bollywood films, including Salman Khan’s Sultan, Akshay Kumar’s Brothers, and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus - Baahubali series. Sudeep has sharpened his boxing and wrestling skills for Pailwaan. Krishna is working on showcasing three different kinds of stunts in the film — regular action, wrestling and boxing. Larnell will choreograph only the boxing sequences for Sudeep. “The boxing sequences will see Sudeep facing many boxers, and Krishna plans to create realistic episodes on par with Hollywood standards,” says our source.

Larnell will land in India in October, before which the stunt master will do a pre-visualisation. He will choreograph a sequence with a dummy character in place of the actor, which will help the team, including the actor, get a hang of how the stunts will be choreographed for a particular sequence. Work is in progress on that front, and the pre-visualisation copy will be handed over to the team by the end of September. In October, when Larnell comes to India, he will train Sudeep before the final shot.

Major parts of the film is currently being shot at the Film City in Hyderabad. In the next schedule, the shooting will take place in interior parts of Karnataka.

Pailwaan comes with an ensemble cast featuring Akanksha Singh in the female lead and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty playing a major role in the film. Ravi Shankar, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sushant Singh and Sharath Lohithashwa are part of the cast. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar.