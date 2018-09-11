Shahuraj Shinde returns to direction after eight years with Ashu Bedra-starrer Ranga Mandira

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The producer of serials — Radha Kalyana and Sarpa Sambanda among others — Ashu Bedra made his debut as a producer for the big screen with Simpleagi Innondu Love Story. He later took to acting with Aravind Shashtry’s Alidu Ulidavaru. He is getting ready for his second outing.

The film to be made under Honaria productions will begin from September 14, a day after Ganesha habba. Titled Ranga Mandira, the film is directed by Shahuraj Shinde, who has previously directed Darshan’s film Snehana Preethina and Arjun. Interestingly, he is helming a project after a break of 8 years. Along with Ashu, Praveen of Churi Katte fame will also be seen in the lead role.

Ranga Mandira, which has an ensemble cast, features three heroines. While Sruthi Prakash and Anupama Gowda are said to have come on board, the search is on for the third heroine. With Telugu actor Suman, Rangayana Raghu and Achyuth Kumar part of the cast, the film will have Jassie Gift scoring the music.