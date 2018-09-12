Sudheer Shanbhogue's next 'Ananthu v/s Nusrath' is a love story between a judge and a lawyer

By Express News Service

Sudheer Shanbhogue comes up with an interesting teaser for his upcoming directorial debut Ananthu v/s Nusrath. The film features Vinay Rajkumar as a lawyer named Anantha Krishna Kramadharitthaya.

The director has kept the character played by the female lead under wraps. However, City Express learnt that the role of judge Nusrath Fathima Baig is played by Latha Hegde in the film. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the teaser also hints for an interesting love story between lawyer Ananthu and judge Nusrath, which the director has layered with interesting line-up of characters and circumstances.

The film made under Manikya Productions is now gearing up for the release. Ananthu v/s Nusrath also features Ravi Shankar, Guru Prasad, Bhagvan among others in the cast. The cinematography is by Abhishek Kasargod and the music’ is scored by Sunadh Goutam.