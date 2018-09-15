Home Entertainment Kannada

'Golden Star' Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi to recreate magic with 'Mareyuva Munna'

Old-ties will be renewed in Preetham Gubbi's directorial Mareyuva Munna, which will bring back director and actor Ganesh and to the silverscreen for the third time.

Ganesh (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Old-ties will be renewed in Preetham Gubbi's directorial Mareyuva Munna, which will bring back director and actor Ganesh and to the silver screen for the third time. The official announcement was made on Ganesh Chaturthi.    

Preetham Gubbi

Incidentally, the two go back to Mungaru Male days with Preetham having written the superhit film, which was directed by Yogaraj Bhat. It was after that Ganesh came to be known as the Golden Star.  The duo once again came together for Maleyali Jotheyali and Dil RangeelaT and this will be their third outing together.  

Knowing Ganesh's penchant for romantic films, Preetham, who has known the actor for years, has sketched a role, suitable for Ganesh.

Confirming the project, Preetham says, "I've been working on Mareyuva Munna (meaning before you forget) for the last few months. It will be a pure romance story, which has been tailormade for the actor, since his forte is romantic films," says Preetham, adding, "But it's a subject which will test my skills."

Work for the project that is still underway is likely to take off only after Ganesh completes his prior commitments.

Meanwhile, Prashant Raj's directorial Orange, in which Ganesh plays the lead, is now in post production stage. The star is also shooting for Gimmick, a film helmed by Naganna, and will follow up with Geetha, a project that marks Vijay Nagendra's directorial debut.

