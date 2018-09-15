'Iruvudellava Bittu' director Kantha Kannalli believes in bringing life experiences on screen

By Express News Service

Having made his directorial debut in Jalsa, Kantha Kannalli is now gearing up for the release of his second outing slated to release next week (September 21). In his second outing, Iruvudellava Bittu, director Kantha, who believes in bringing life experiences on screen, is working on the same.

"Iruvudellava Bittu is a line from Gopal Krishna Adiga's poem Iruvudellava Bittu...IradudureDage tudivudhe jeevana (Life is all about chasing things which you do not have, forgetting about the things you have). However, in his movie, Kantha has given the film a twist, which he feels will work for today's audience. "My film is a complete family entertainer for the fast-paced life we lead today, and its influence on family," he says.

With Meghana Raj, Tilak and Shri Mahadev are part of the cast, Kantha has not considered any antagonist for the film. "It is all about ourselves, we are the hero and villain of our lives, which each character brings out," he says.

The small-town boy, who worked for an IT company as a vendor before making a foray into film says that his varied experiences helped him pen this story. The director has roped in Tamil actor-director Silambarasan, who will be making his debut in Kannada, and has lent his voice for a song. The film's trailer released by Darshan, and has a voice-over by actor Sriimurali.

"Support of stars is only a booster. In fact, the film is creating abuzz only because of the stars coming into the picture," he says.

With six important characters, Meghana Raj as Purvi plays three shades along with Shri Mahadev, Tilak, Aruna Balraj and Achyuth Kumar.

Iruvudellava Bittu's music is by Sridhar V Sambram and cinematography by Willain David of Rangitaranga fame.