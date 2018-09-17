Chandru plans 3D motion poster for Uppi’s birthday

By Express News Service

As Upendra gears up to celebrate his birthday tomorrow, the makers of his films are planning a surprise. Director R Chandru, who has helmed I Love You with Upendra is working on a 3D motion poster, which he says is a creative and fresh attempt. “This will be revealed on Tuesday, on Uppi’s birthday. This will be done after the actor is officially done with the launch of his political party Uttamma PrajaakeeyaParty (UPP),” he says.

The shooting of I Love You, which began at the end of June, has completed the talkie portions, and is now left with only the song and fight sequences. Playing the role of a love guru, Uppi will relive his college days through the film. I Love You has Rachita Ram in the female lead, and Sonu Gowda and Triveni in the cast. The music is composed by Kiran Thotambyle and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.