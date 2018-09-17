Suraj Gowda signs Lakshmi Tanaya as his next

By Express News Service

Suraj Gowda, who debuted with Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole, has become choosy with his subjects, which explains the delay in signing his next. After Silicon City Suraj has agreed to be part of Lakshmi Tanaya, which also includes Achyuth Rao, Sitara, Sadhu Kokila, Chikanna Shivu KR Pete and Dharmanna in the cast.

Lakshmi Tanaya marks the directorial debut of Ramesh Venkatesh Babu in Kannada, a technician who has previously worked in Telugu films. The muharath on September 19 will see Rangasthalam director Sukumar, gracing the event. He will be tap the clapboard along with Dinakar Thoogudeepa who will switch on the camera. “Venkatesh assisted Sukumar in Telugu. Even fight master Vijay, who has associated with actor Mahesh Babu previously will be working in this project,” he says.

By being part of this big-budget film, Suraj has raised the bar. “The film’s shoot will kickstart from November, before which the makers will reveal the first look. Meanwhile, Suraj’s first Telugu film is slated to release sometime this year.

The actor has made a cameo appearance in Hariprriya starrer, D/o of Parvathamma. “While I will be concentrating on Lakshmi Tanaya, I also have a couple of other projects. I will be associating with the director of Akira Naveen Reddy for a film,” he says.