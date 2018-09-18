Home Entertainment Kannada

KISS song to be shot across seven different locations

AP Arjun is all set to wrap up shoot for his upcoming film KISS.

AP Arjun is all set to wrap up shoot for his upcoming film KISS. The only portion remaining to be shot is a song, for which the team, including lead actors Virat and Sreeleela, will be travelling to seven different locations across the country. The music for the duet ‘Neene modulu neene kone bere yaaru beda nange’, written by the director himself,  is composed by Adhi Harikrishna, son of renowned music director 
V Harikrishna’s son. The song is choreographed by Imran Sardhariya. 

Speaking to CE from Jodhpur, the director tells us, “This is a subject that youth will connect with. The song is on relationships. We will be travelling to seven different locations to shoot. We have chosen places that have water and greenery. Our first stop is Khimsar in Jodhpur, after which we will proceed to Kishangarh, Agra, Leh Ladak, Kerala, Kudremukh and will end it at Jog Falls, Shivamogga,” he says. 

The makers are planning for a mega audio launch in the first week of October. The film produced by Ravi Kumar under Rashatrakhuta Pictures has cinematographer by AJ Shetty.

