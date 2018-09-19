38-day schedule for first leg of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger

By Express News Service

Tagaru director, Suri, who has created quite a sensation with the title of his next, Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, goes on the floors from Tuesday. For the film starring Dhananjay, Niveditha, and newcomers Amrutha and Sapthami, producer KP Srikanth has come on board. The shoot kickstarts with Niveditha’s portions, and Dhananjay will join the team in the next couple of days.

During the first schedule of 38 days, the team will travel to Hubballi, Shivamogga, and Mumbai where the major portions will be covered. Shekar is the cinematographer of Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger and has Charan Raj scoring the music.

