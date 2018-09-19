Five-language release for KGF in November

By Express News Service

An exciting day awaits Yash fans as makers of KGF in which he plays the lead, are all set to release the trailer and reveal the release date of the film. Directed by Prashant Neel, the magnum opus made under Hombale Films, will simultaneously be releasing in five languages--Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film is ready to be presented to be the Censor Board, after which they will officially announce the release date of the film. City Express has learnt that KGF is likely to release on November 16. “Currently, the production house is contemplating between two dates in November. The final date will be announced after consultation with the Tamil and Telugu distributors,” our source tells us.

In KGF, touted be a period drama set in the 80s, Yash will be playing character Rocky. Comprising an ensemble cast, the film is one of highest budget films made this year. It also stars model-turned-heroine, Srinidhi Shetty, who will make her tinsel town debut. Tamannaah Bhatia will also be making a special appearance in a song. With eye-catching posters and trailers, Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography, Shivakumar’s artwork and Ravi Basur’s music has high expectations.