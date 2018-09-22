Home Entertainment Kannada

When Aishani, Prakhyath had to juggle between studies and shooting

It was a task for director Raveen Kumaara to complete shooting of his upcoming film, Naduve Antaravirali.

It was a task for director Raveen Kumaara to complete shooting of his upcoming film, Naduve Antaravirali. The reason being to adjust the shoot schedule according to the lead actors Aishani Shetty and Prakhyath Paramesh. Both college students were juggling between studies and shoot.  "Paramesh is doing his engineering at Dayananda Sagar College and Aishani is doing her post graduation. I didn't want the shoot to affect their studies and so, it took more time to make this film with long schedules, " says Raveen.

Director, who is now ready to narrate the love tale on October 5, says that he had a tough time with the censor board too. His film was finally certified by the revising committee. "The regional censor officer, who watched my film that talks about teenage love, felt it contains adult content. I failed to understand how and I did not agree with it. Instead of prolonging the debate, I decided to go the revising committee. Thankfully, the director Nagabharana at the revising committee watched our film and certified it a U/A, with no cuts," he adds.

The film's music is composed by Manikath Kadri. The film, produced by Uday K Mehtra, features Chikkanna and Tulasi Shivamani in important roles.

