Aralutiru Jeevada Geleya holds special place in my heart: Shreya Ghoshal

The Melody queen was in town on Sunday to treat thousands of audience with Hindi and Kannada medleys.

Shreya Ghoshal

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal who has won millions of hearts of Kannadigas with her mesmerising voice, says she always has divine connection with Bengaluru as she attends the Ganesh Utsava. The Melody queen was in town on Sunday to treat thousands of audience with Hindi and Kannada medleys. City Express caught up with the singer just before she went on stage. “There is a lot of memory I take back home, from this Ganesh Utsava,” says Shreya. She feels blessed to be here and is always happy to see audience waiting for hours to hear her sing.

Shreya’s contribution to Kannada industry has been immense. It is interesting to know from the singer herself when she said that she has never had a bad song from the Kannada industry. “Also, the response I get is overwhelming. I feel the people love music and they enjoy every kind of songs. I am lucky to have composers giving me the best opportunities,” she says.

Her favourite Kannada song remains Aralutiru Jeevada Geleya from Mungaru Male. “I can’t have any favourites, but I feel Aralutiru Jeevada Geleya  is an iconic song and it has been a special part of my life.

Ask a tip for any for upcoming singer and she says,
“No tip. Respect music and the love for art. We create music which touches heart and it stays and becomes a part of history. All I say is don’t stop learning music and never be complacent in life. Just follow your passion. Go through the song in mind and heart. I have learnt it from my seniors observing their work.”

Shreya Ghoshal

