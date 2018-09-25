Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I find Suhasini’s simplcity endearing’

Sruthi Hariharan, who plays the younger version of Suhasini Maniratnam had more than a couple of reasons to be part of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sruthi Hariharan

By Express News Service

In Ambi Ning Vayassaytho,  Sruthi will be sharing screen space with Sudeep for the first time. In addition, it’s also a film which marks the comeback of Ambareesh in a full -fledged role. In a candid chat with CE, Sruthi tells us how she’s prepped for her role.

Suhasini Maniratnam

Sruthi Hariharan, who plays the younger version of Suhasini Maniratnam had more than a couple of reasons to be part of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.  Besides it being a “different kind a commercial subject”, the film also marks the comeback of Ambareesh in a full-fledged role. “If I had to define his role in Ambi.. I would call it ‘cute’,” says Sruthi about her film made under Kiccha Creations, along with Jack Manju and director Gurudatha Ganiga.

Playing the younger version of Suhasini, which gave the actor an opportunity to travel back to the 80s. “Since I grew up in Bengaluru, it’ll give me an idea as to how a small-town girl adjusts to city life. I had to observe how they carried themselves and their mannerisms,” she says.  

Working with superstar Sudeep, Sruthi says was a new experience. “Sudeep also stepped in to direct some bits of the film. He directed one of my scenes. It was very intense and challenging. Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible with the actor’s inputs. He managed to get out something else out of me,” she says.
Even before Gurudatha got into direction, Sruthi knew him. But it was on the sets that she found out his unassuming nature. “People wondered if he would be able to manage the sets, but once he dons a director’s hat, he knows how to call the shot. He never came across as a first time director,” he says.  

Sruthi who has watched many of Suhasini Maniratnam’s films in different languages is impressed at the veteran actor’s versatility. “I find her simplicity endearing. She is also one of the very few intelligent actresses we have in the film industry. As a writer, director, there are so many things about Suhasini Ma’am that inspire me. In Ambi.. I play a younger version of her, but at no point am I comparing myself to her. For the role, I watched her films to learn her body language. I hope I have done justice to the role. I particularly like her hairstyle and confidence,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sruthi Hariharan Suhasini Maniratnam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?