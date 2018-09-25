Home Entertainment Kannada

Magadheera villain to face off with Orange hero Ganesh

Dev, who played the villain in Magadheera, will be playing an antagonist’s role in this film directed by Prashant Raj.

Ganesh and Dev Gill

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The south Indian and Bollywood actor, Dev Gill is back to work in Kannada after a hiatus. And he’s making a comeback with none other than Ganesh in Orange. Dev, who played the villain in Magadheera, will be playing an antagonist’s role in this film directed by Prashant Raj. From the stills that City Express got hold of, we see that the Golden star Ganesh is in a face off with Dev.

Now in post production phase, the motion poster will be released on September 29. Coming from the director of Love Guru, Gaana Bajana and Zoom, Orange will be another out and out entertainer.
In Orange, Ganesh is paired opposite Bollywood heroine Priya Anand, who in her first Sandalwood film starred with Puneeth Rajkumar in Raajakumara. The film has music by S Thaman and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

