Katha Sangama’s last episode to star non-actors

Katha Sangama is an upcoming Indian anthology comprising seven short stories in different genres. Produced by HK Prakash and Rishab Shetty Films, the film brings together young directors, including Kiranraj, Chandrajith Beliiappa, along with Rishab Shetty who helmed one of the six stories.

Team Lacchavva

While the entire film features established actors such as Harpirrya, Kishore and Yagna Shetty, the last one, titled Lacchavva, will be directed by newcomer A Jai Shankar, and will include those without any previous acting experience. This, we’re told will the 20-minute film’s highlight. The debutant caught director Rishab’s attention with his short flick Narasimiahn Phylam, after which he was later brought on board for Katha Sangama.

Jai Shankar says that the pattern is similar Thithi, in terms of the film making style, and casting of non actors.

“To ensure we have the right cast, I went to construction sites. After auditioning, I found the main lead in Paravva, a native of Hubbali. She plays the role of a mother in her late 40s. We also have Raghavendra, a cab driver working in Bengaluru but originally from Gulbarga. An important part is played by Beera, who works in packers and movers company,” he says. With this episode, Katha Sangama will be done with shooting and will follow with the post-production work.