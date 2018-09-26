Home Entertainment Kannada

Team Amar to fly to Switzerland

The second part of the film will be shot in Switzerland for 20 days.

Published: 26th September 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek

By Express News Service

After travelling through the length and breadth of Karnataka and neighbouring states, Abhishek and team are packing their bags to head to Switzerland for the shoot of Nagashekar’s directorial Amar.  

A member of the film’s team tells us that the cast and crew has applied for their visas, before which they are wrapping up portions within the state.  “The second part of the film will be shot in Switzerland for 20 days. The script demands the white alps. Sequences on racing will be shot there,” says our source.  

Made under Sandesh Productions, the film features Tanya Hope in the female lead. Abhishek and Tanya who play bikers in the film have ridden from Coimbatore, Belgaum,  Manipal, Mangaluru, Madikere, Somwarpet, Gonikoppa, and even through parts of Kerala. Now, the team is set to zoom on roads in a
foreign locale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh