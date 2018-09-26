Team Amar to fly to Switzerland

By Express News Service

After travelling through the length and breadth of Karnataka and neighbouring states, Abhishek and team are packing their bags to head to Switzerland for the shoot of Nagashekar’s directorial Amar.

A member of the film’s team tells us that the cast and crew has applied for their visas, before which they are wrapping up portions within the state. “The second part of the film will be shot in Switzerland for 20 days. The script demands the white alps. Sequences on racing will be shot there,” says our source.

Made under Sandesh Productions, the film features Tanya Hope in the female lead. Abhishek and Tanya who play bikers in the film have ridden from Coimbatore, Belgaum, Manipal, Mangaluru, Madikere, Somwarpet, Gonikoppa, and even through parts of Kerala. Now, the team is set to zoom on roads in a

foreign locale.