'Panchatantra' gets ready to hit Tollywood

Yogaraj Bhat’s romantic drama Panchatantra, set against a racing backdrop, released last week to an appreciative audience.

Published: 02nd April 2019

A still from 'Panchatantra'

By Express News Service

Yogaraj Bhat’s romantic drama Panchatantra, set against a racing backdrop, released last week to an appreciative audience. The film, which looks at the issues faced because of a generation gap, has managed to attract a diverse audience, despite the IPL and election season. 

“There are comparisons that the second half of the film is similar to the political scenario, especially in Mandya. This has become a hot topic of discussion on social media,” says our source about the film that stars Vihan, Sonal Monteiro and Rangayana Raghu.  

However, the director clearly states that the story is completely fictional and is meant for entertainment purposes. “The content has nothing to do with any party and doesn’t support any particular contestant,” the director says about the film produced by Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemanth Paradkar, and has music by V Harikrishna.  

Meanwhile, cashing in on the success of the film, the makers are planning to make it in Telugu. It is tentatively titled Andhra v/s Telangana. It is also interesting to note that the producers of Mahanati, Ashwini Dutt and Swapna Dutt, are watching Panchantantra. In an earlier report by City Express, Bhatru was supposedly keen to helm the Telugu and Hindi versions as well. However, official announcements on the same are yet to be made.

