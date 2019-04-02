Sathish Ninasam goes the 'Brahmachari' way

Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Sathish Ninasam and producer Uday K Mehta will collaborate for the second time after Love in Mandya.

Kannada actor Sathish Ninasam

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Sathish Ninasam and producer Uday K Mehta will collaborate for the second time after Love in Mandya. The announcement was made a couple of days of ago, after which the team has swung into action. With a tagline 100 per cent virgin, the film — titled Brahmachari — is touted to be a comedy.

The film will be helmed by Chandra Mohan, who has directed Bombay Mitai and Double Engine. He is known for his humourous subjects, which have gone down well with viewers. Brahmachari is a break for the director, especially since he is associating with an established hero like Sathish, and a well-
known production house. 

While Uday had taken a liking to the subject and was keen to produce the film, he was waiting for the right cast. While there were speculations that Brahmachari would be a sequel to Love in Mandya, the makers have now ruled that out. “It is going to be a totally new subject.

The very title suggests that it will be a comedy,” says our source. With Sathish in the picture, the makers promise a fun-filled ride from start to finish. While the team plans to start shooting as early as possible, they are also on the verge of finalising the rest of the star cast and technical team. 

