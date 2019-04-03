Home Entertainment Kannada

Mahesh Babu’s film with newcomers titled 'Aparoopa'

The title of Mahesh Babu’s directorial, which comprises two newcomers - Sughosh and Kritika, has been finalised.

A still from 'Aparoopa'.

By Express News Service

The title of Mahesh Babu’s directorial, which comprises two newcomers - Sughosh and Kritika, has been finalised. Titled Aparoopa, we’re told that it was decided over the course of an informal conversation. 

“I had four to five titles in mind, which were already registered at the chamber. When I was discussing a possible title with a few members, this particular word popped up,” he says. 

Aparoopa, which means ‘rare’ has completed 25 days of shoot, and is left with another 25. While Sughosh is a techie-turned-actor, it is the first time that both he and Kritika will be facing the camera. The film has music director Prajwal Pai and cameraman Suryakanth on board.   

Aparoopa Mahesh Babu

