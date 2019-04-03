Home Entertainment Kannada

'Queen' remake in Kannada gets U/A certificate

The film, starring Parul Yadav in the lead, is made under the banner Mediente Films and is co-produced by Parul Yadav in all four languages.

The Kannada version of Queen stars Parul Yadav in lead.

By Express News Service

The makers of the Kannada version of Queen are heaving a sigh of relief as the film has passed the requirements of the Censor Board. Ramesh Aravind’s directorial Butterfly has been given a U/A certificate without a single cut.  

The film, starring Parul Yadav in the lead, is made under the banner Mediente Films and is co-produced by Parul Yadav in all four languages. 

Ramesh, who has also penned the dialogues for the Kannada version along with Mamta Sagar, has also helmed the Tamil version Paris Paris, starring Kajal Agarwal. The Telugu version titled That is Mahalakshmi, stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and the Malayalam remake titled Zam Zam features Manjima Mohan in the lead. 

The film’s teaser and the songs by Amit Trivedi have been creating a buzz on social media.  The production house is looking at a good release date. However, it is yet to be known as to whether all the four remakes in Kannada, Tamil,  Telugu and Malayalam will be out together or if only the Kannada version will hit screens in May. 

