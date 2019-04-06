Home Entertainment Kannada

'Kavacha' review: Shivarajkumar steals the show

Shivarajkumar, who is famously known to hold machetes in commercial potboilers, handles the white cane with equal aplomb in this film.

A still from Shivarajkumar-starrer 'Kavacha'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

A faithful remake of Malayalam hit Oppam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Priyadarshan, Kavacha is a conscious effort by first-time director GVR Vasu, to stick to Vijayan’s original work.  However, what makes Kavacha stand out on its own is the performance by Shivarajkumar, an obvious sign that he has risen to the stature of a realistic actor.

Shivarajkumar plays a visually-challenged character, Jayarama aka Ramappa, who has promised to protect Nandhini (Baby Meenakshi) from being killed by Vasudev (Vasishta Simha). Why Jayarama makes this promise and how he gets entangled in a murder plot while keeping Nandhini safe, makes for a complete story with elements of suspense. With cinematographer Rahul Shrivastav capturing the scenes beautifully and Arjun Janya providing soulful music, the song Rekkeya Kudure Yei lingers long after one exits the theatres.

The debutant director seems to have picked up the right subject, and has not tampered with the original in any manner. He’s even retained the same character names. No doubt, Shivanna is his trump card.

The actor deftly manoeuvers the ways of a visually-challenged person, and makes an emotional connect with the audience. He has taken his personality a notch higher with the character, but it might just be too early to state whether this is the most memorable roles of his lifetime. With the soul of the film being Baby Meenakshi, others, including Vasishta Simha, Isha Koppikar, Kruthika Jayakumar, Table Nani, Ravi Kale, Rajesh Nataranga, fall well in place and go along with Shivarajkumar’s character.

It would have made for a crisp film, provided this two hour 40 minute film had been cut in length. The suspense thriller would have had a better impact. For those of you who have not watched the original, this will be an interesting film to look out. Watch Kavacha for Shivanna.

