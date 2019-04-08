Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagabhushana and Sanjana ready for Honeymoon

A new Kannada webseries, a joint venture between Shri Muthu Cine Services and Sakkath Studio

Published: 08th April 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:36 AM

z

Nagabhushana and Sanjana Aanand

By Express News Service

Even as the web series Hate You Romeo is gearing up for release on OTT platform post elections, Shri Muthu Cine Services  (headed by Niveditha Shviarajkumar) in association with Sakkath Studio, (headed by Pradeep, Ravi and Vivek) are already with their second.

Titled Honeymoon, the film will be directed by Vikdram Yoganand. He has previously directed Dr Pal, a web series and Heengondu Dina, a feature film. Touted to be adventurous journey, Honeymoon, through seven episodes, will explore the lives of newly-married couples.

The series is written by Nagabhushana N S, an actor who is mostly known for his comedy sketches on YouTube. In addition to the writing, Nagabhushana also plays the main protagonist in the series. Sanjana Aanand plays the female lead. Having featured in a Kannada film, Chemistry of Kariappa, this is her first stint on the digital platform.

City Express got hold of the first look, featuring Nagabhushana and Sanjana. The first schedule will be held in Bengaluru, while the second is likely to be held in an exotic location. The production house has roped in Vasuki Vaibhav to score music and Rahul Roy for the cinematography.

Hate You Romeo Honeymoon

Comments

