Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun's new movie

Rashmika has confirmed that she is excited to share the screen space with Allu Arjun in the yet-to-be-titled project.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

 

Looks like there is no stopping for Rashmika Mandanna in Tollywood. After her much-talked-about performances in Geetha Govindam and Devadas, the 23-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Dear Comrade, will be paired opposite Allu Arjun in a new film, referred to as #AA20. To be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being directed by Sukumar.

Responding to a tweet, Rashmika has confirmed that she is excited to share the screen space with Allu Arjun in the yet-to-be-titled project. It may be recalled that Rashmika was initially considered for the Sarrainadu actor’s new movie with Trivikram Srinivas.

However, things never worked out and the makers have zeroed in Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, the Chalo actor is also being considered for the female lead’s role in Mahesh Babu’s new movie with director Anil Ravipudi. It seems Rashmika’s lucky streak into films is on a full-string now.

