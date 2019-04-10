Aditi Prabhudeva finds next calling with Brahmachari

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva, who made her transition from television to silverscreen, has currently been one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry. It’s probably her dedication towards work that has caught the attention of filmmakers. The next project she has bagged after Singha, is the lead female role in Uday K Mehtha’s film, Brahmachari, which stars Sathish Ninasam.

With the muhurath fixed on April 14, the shoot will begin the following day. Meanwhile, Uday, who had seen her work in Singha, felt that Aditi best suited the role. Since he was looking for a fresh pairing oppiste Sathish, he thought Aditi would fit the bill. While the latter’s role is said to be that of a girl-next-door, more details will be revealed by the makers once they start shooting.

Apart from Singha, Aditi has a handful of films in hand, including Totapuri, Operation Nakshatra and Ranganayaki.Directed by Chandra Mohan, the film has a tagline: 100 per cent virgin. Dharma Vish will score the music, while Ravi V will handle the camerawork.