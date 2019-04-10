Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva finds next calling with Brahmachari

Aditi Prabhudeva, who made her transition from television to silverscreen, has currently been one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry.

Published: 10th April 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Prabhudeva

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva, who made her transition from television to silverscreen, has currently been one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry. It’s probably her dedication towards work that has caught the attention of filmmakers. The next project she has bagged after Singha, is the lead female role in Uday K Mehtha’s  film, Brahmachari, which stars Sathish Ninasam.

With the muhurath fixed on April 14, the shoot will begin the following day. Meanwhile, Uday, who had seen her work in Singha, felt that Aditi best suited the role. Since he was looking for a fresh pairing oppiste Sathish, he thought Aditi would fit the bill. While the latter’s role is said to be that of a girl-next-door, more details will be revealed by the makers once they start shooting.

Apart from Singha, Aditi has a handful of films in hand, including Totapuri, Operation Nakshatra and Ranganayaki.Directed by Chandra Mohan, the film has a tagline: 100 per cent virgin. Dharma Vish will score the music, while Ravi V will handle the camerawork.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
Video
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp