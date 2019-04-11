I insisted I wanted to be part of Night Out: Shruti Goradia

By Express News Service

Rakesh Adiga’s script and narration of his debut directorial Night Out didn’t take much for Shruti Goradia to say ‘yes’. In fact, the heroine who made her debut with Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, says she insisted that she wanted to be a part of the film. “Rakesh had watched the trailer of Sankashta... and called me for an audition. Initially, he felt my looks might not suit the character since he felt I was too glamourous for it and wouldn’t fit the role of a homely girl. However, I didn’t want to let go of the film and worked on deglaming myself. I am glad that I was able to convince him with my looks. I promised him that I could pull off the role, which I think I did,” he says.

Still taking baby steps into the industry, Shruti has realised that an artiste is only as good as his/her performance and type of roles that he or she chooses. “I am open to experimenting and taking up challenging roles. That’s the only way I can establish myself, and something that will take me a long way,” she says, adding that while the film industry is burgeoning with both movies and makers, it’s important for artistes to choose the right roles. “Ultimately, we have to decide what kind of roles we want to be part of,” she says.

While Shruti looks forward to the release of Night Out this week, she is yet to decide her next move. “I have got a few offers, but none of them have worked out owing to budget constraints or the kind of characters I was offered. As an actor, my job of looking for good stories and roles, in the hope that I get the best,” she says.