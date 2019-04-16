High demand for Raai Laxmi-starrer Jhansi to be dubbed in other languages

By Express News Service

PVR Guruprasad’s directorial Jhansi, starring Raai Laxmi in a role of an IPS officer, is now in the post-production stage. The women-centric film has now entered the dubbing studio after which the team will start work pertaining to re-recording and VFX. The actor’s last film was Kalpana with Upendra, which released in 2012.

Jhansi has also become stunt master Thriller Manju’s 500th film. The film has heavy fights, and will see Laxmi participating in daredevil stunts, for which she underwent training in martial arts. City Express got hold of the latest stills of Jhansi that features Laxmi in two shades, one of that of a police officer and the second, in a glam avatar.

According to the director, the film’s Hindi dubbing rights have already been sold, and owing to the actor’s fame in south Indian languages, the film is in demand in other languages. In all likelihood, it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu too. While Shrijit plays the male lead, Ravi Kale, Mukesh Tiwari are also part of the cast. Jhansi has Krupakar MN scoring the music while Veeresh handling the camera.