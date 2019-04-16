May release for Amar after film certified U/A

Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhishek’s launch film, Amar, directed by Nagshekar, has cleared the censor board’s requirements. The film, which will hit theatres in May, got a U/A certificate.

A still from Amar

By Express News Service

Abhishek’s launch film, Amar, directed by Nagshekar, has cleared the censor board’s requirements. The film, which will hit theatres in May, got a U/A certificate. Son of Ambareesh, Abhishek, who is making his debut with this film, made under Sandesh Productions, features Tanya Hope in the female lead.  The makers are contemplating between two dates in May, and an official confirmation on the final date will be made once the date is finalised. 

Meanwhile, the team will be coming out with the film’s second song on April 20. Sumane -- the song for music scored by Arjun Janya, has the touch of singers Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. With cinematography by Satya Hegde, the romantic drama, set against a biking backdrop, has been shot in record number of locations across Karnataka.

