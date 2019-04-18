Charan Raj and Karm Chawla on board for Rakshit Shetty's 'Punyakoti'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty, who is currently busy with Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie, will next take up a legendary tale, a project likely to take-off in 2020

Rakshit Shetty, who is already tied-up with two projects — Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie — is thinking of his next move. And we hear the filmmaker has finalised on Punyakoti, a film which he will be directing.

He will be giving a human face to the legendary tale about the honest cow and hungry tiger. While the table work is going on in full swing, almost the same team of Avane Srimannarayana will be working on Punyakoti. The first few technicians to be on board for this big canvas will be music director Charan Raj and cinematographer Karm Chawla.

The director, who is considering to make it like an epic, is planning to helm this as a universal concept in two languages, one in Kannada. Meanwhile, he is planning to dub it in as many languages.

With much of prep work required for the film, Punyakoti is likely to be a 2020 project. The actor, who was last seen in Kirik Party, is now gearing up for his next film, Avane Srimannarayana, which will hit theatres in August. Meanwhile, Rakshit is also busy shooting for 777 Charlie.

