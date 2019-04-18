Home Entertainment Kannada

Much-awaited Amar locks release date as May 31

Amar sees Darshan playing a pivotal role and has Nirup Bhandari and Rachita Ram appearing in a song for music scored by Arjun Janya.

Published: 18th April 2019

Abhishek

By Express News Service

The makers of Abhishek’s debut Amar, who had planned to release it in May have now locked 31st as the date. The film directed by Nagshekar, made under Sandesh Production is dedicated to the actor’s father, Ambareesh, for his birth anniversary, which falls on May 29.

With Tanya Hope featuring as the female lead, the team is coming out with the film’s second song on April 20.

