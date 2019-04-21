Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada version of Kanchana 3 to hit theatres this week

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Raghava Lawerence’s latest directorial Kanchana 3 had hit the theatres on April 19.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:33 AM

A still from Kanchana 3

By Express News Service

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Raghava Lawerence’s latest directorial Kanchana 3 had hit the theatres on April 19. Now, the Kannada version will release on April 26 if they get a clearance from the Censor Board, after which they will make an official announcement of the release date.


The film, made under Raghavendra Productions, is distributed by  KSK Showreel in Karnataka. The action horror comedy has Raghava Lawerence playing the lead, along with Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli as part of the star cast. Kanchana marketed as the Muni series was remade in Kananada as Kalpana, starring Upendra.

