Ondalla Eradalla remake rights in huge demand

Film, directed by Satya Prakash and produced by Umapathy, won the Critics Choice Film Awards, which was picked by the makers at the award function in Mumbai

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Umapathy S, D Satya Prakash and Lavith

By Express News Service

Blame it on the technical glitch, but the second outing of D Satya Prakash, Ondalla Eradalla, did not get its due when it released in theatres. 

However, the film has brought back cheer to the team, after winning the ‘Critics Choice Film Awards’. Ondalla was adjudged as the 2018 best film in Kannada, and the award was received by producer Umapathy Srinivas, director Satya Prakash, and cinematographer Lavith in Mumbai on Monday.

This award has re-ignited the interest in the film, and in all likelihood, Ondalla Eradalla, which stars Rohit Pandavpur and has music by Vasuki Vaibhav and Nobil Paul, might see a re-release. This call has to be taken by the producer, which will finalise in the coming days.

Interestingly, Satya Prakash’s social drama, which revolves around a seven-year-old boy named Sameera and his pet Banu, has struck a chord among filmmakers of other languages. So much so, the film is in demand for a remake in Telugu, Tamil and Marathi.

This producer, who has had a round of discussion is yet to take a call. He is now contemplating between selling the remake rights or investing in the remake of Ondalla Eradalla in other languages.

Ondalla Eradalla

