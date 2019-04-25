‘I share a special bond with my bullet’

By Express News Service

Mention Premier Padmini to Jaggesh and his response is: “It’s a story on relationships.” And he’s confident that he will be able to strike a chord with the audience.

While Jaggesh shares a strong relationship with his car, Premier Padmini, in the upcoming film, in real life, the actor has a connection with his bullet. “It is a bullet manufactured in 1956, and the beauty of this vehicle is that it was used by my father. My mother was the pillion rider and I used to crouch in front. I still own that vehicle, which was originally made in England. The current market value is around ` 15 lakh. In fact, I sent it to the headquarters in England and got it refurbished. Everyone in my family, including my grandson, share a special bond with the vehicle,” recalls Jaggesh.

According to the actor, Premier Padmini is a journey of life. “It is a must watch. It’s a film for every kind of viewer, but techies in particular will be able to relate to it,” he says.