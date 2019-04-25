Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I share a special bond with my bullet’

While Jaggesh shares a strong relationship with his car, Premier Padmini, in the upcoming film, in real life, the actor has a connection with his bullet.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jaggesh

By Express News Service

Mention Premier Padmini to Jaggesh and his response is: “It’s a story on relationships.” And he’s confident that he will be able to strike a chord with the audience.

While Jaggesh shares a strong relationship with his car, Premier Padmini, in the upcoming film, in real life, the actor has a connection with his bullet. “It is a bullet manufactured in 1956, and the beauty of this vehicle is that it was used by my father. My mother was the pillion rider and I used to crouch in front. I still own that vehicle, which was originally made in England. The current market value is around ` 15 lakh. In fact, I sent it to the headquarters in England and got it refurbished. Everyone in my family, including my grandson, share a special bond with the vehicle,” recalls Jaggesh.

According to the actor, Premier Padmini is a journey of life. “It is a must watch. It’s a film for every kind of viewer, but techies in particular will be able to relate to it,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
Video
Transgenders in Chennai speak in support of Raghava Lawrence
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp