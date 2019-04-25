Home Entertainment Kannada

Roberrt preps for its muhurath on May 6

Tharun Sudhir’s upcoming directorial starring Darshan, has created a hype with its title and posters; film to go on floors from same day

Published: 25th April 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

A poster from Roberrt

By Express News Service

Darshan is once again making news after having signed up his next, Roberrt. Tharun Sudhir’s second outing after his debut Chowka, will see the Challenging star in the lead. The film has been making noise, even before it has gone on the floors.

The film’s title, posters (the first one depicted two hands had an image of Ravana in the background with the tagline: Ee Kaige.. Shabari munde solodu gothu, Ravanna munde gellodu gothu, and the second poster had a young boy in Rama avatar and that of Hanuman depicted by Darshan) garnered a lot of attention.
The film, produced by Umapathy, is almost done with the prep work and will go on floors in May.

Accordingly, the muhurath has been fixed for May 6, the same day when the makers plan to start shooting. The the first schedule, likely to be a five-day stretch, will be held in Bengaluru. The film will also be shot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Currently, the makers have brought on board two dialogue writers, Chandramouli and  Rajshekar K L, and have finalised cinematographer Sudhakar Jain, art director Mohan B Kere and editor as K M Prakash. They are still in the process of finalising the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s 50th film, Muniratna Kurukshetra made in 2D and 3D versions, is ready for release in five languages, while his other film Odeya directed M D Shridhar, produced by Sandesh Nagaraj is now in the post production stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
Video
Transgenders in Chennai speak in support of Raghava Lawrence
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp