Roberrt preps for its muhurath on May 6

By Express News Service

Darshan is once again making news after having signed up his next, Roberrt. Tharun Sudhir’s second outing after his debut Chowka, will see the Challenging star in the lead. The film has been making noise, even before it has gone on the floors.

The film’s title, posters (the first one depicted two hands had an image of Ravana in the background with the tagline: Ee Kaige.. Shabari munde solodu gothu, Ravanna munde gellodu gothu, and the second poster had a young boy in Rama avatar and that of Hanuman depicted by Darshan) garnered a lot of attention.

The film, produced by Umapathy, is almost done with the prep work and will go on floors in May.

Accordingly, the muhurath has been fixed for May 6, the same day when the makers plan to start shooting. The the first schedule, likely to be a five-day stretch, will be held in Bengaluru. The film will also be shot in Chennai, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Currently, the makers have brought on board two dialogue writers, Chandramouli and Rajshekar K L, and have finalised cinematographer Sudhakar Jain, art director Mohan B Kere and editor as K M Prakash. They are still in the process of finalising the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s 50th film, Muniratna Kurukshetra made in 2D and 3D versions, is ready for release in five languages, while his other film Odeya directed M D Shridhar, produced by Sandesh Nagaraj is now in the post production stage.