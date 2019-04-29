Here’s introducing Venkata Krishna Gubbi and Purple Priya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sujay Shastry, a theatre person and actor, is now testing waters with his directorial debut: Gubbi Mele Brahmstra. The film starring Raj B Shetty has completed its shooting.

Sujay Shastry

Sujay says, “It is probably my work in theatre that has given me the force to direct a film. But I feel that directing a play is harder than helming a film. I started my career in theatre in 1991 and now, I am excited to try in film direction.”

The romantic drama has elements of comedy with Venkata Krishna Gubbi and Purple Priya played by Raj B Shetty and Kavitha Gowda. “In short, he wants to be called as Krish. Raj plays the role of a software engineer, who is eager to get married. His father is a retired IT employee who gets into matrimony. Even though he has found a bride for every groom in town, he can’t find one for his son,” says Sujay.

He clarifies that the film isn’t just about matrimony and marriage, but is also a love story. The film also features Pramod Shetty, Manjunath Hege, Aruna Balraj, Babu Hirranahiah and Shobhraj as part of the cast.

The film has been made under the banner of Crystal Park Cinemas and is looking for a May-end or early-June release. Gubbi Mele Brahmastra has Manikanth Kadri composing the music with Sumeeth Halgeri handling the camerawork Srikanth Shroff, who has previously worked in Godhi Banna Sadhara Mykattu is the film’s editor.