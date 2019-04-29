Lasya Nagaraj to play a teacher in Ranganayaki

Home Entertainment Kannada

Lasya Nagaraj

By Express News Service

After Aditi Prabhudeva, Lasya Nagaraj is the second heroine to come on board for Ranganayaki: Volume 1 Virginity, which will be directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. The title bears the name of the yesteryear classic, which was directed by Puttanakangal, and starred Aarthi, Ambareesh,  Ashok and Ramakrishna.

Aditi Prabhudeva

The film was launched last week, with the makers revealing the film’s first look and teaser. Lasya will play a Coorgi girl, Jhansi, in the role of a teacher and as Aditi’s friend in this woman-oriented film. This is how Lasya describes her role: “When you face a crisis, a woman can deal with it in three different ways. One, she is bold and knows how to face the situation. Someone else might be ignorant about the whole thing and third, the girl could be extremely afraid and can’t face life after that. All these qualities are imbibed in one character. I look extremely bold, but when it comes to facing the situation, I am afraid. With a name like Jhansi, she is in extreme contrast to what she looks like and to the main character.”

Lasya will also showcase her dance skills in Kalaripayattu, something she has already been trained in. “I will have a three-day workshop before I start this sequence,” she says. The actor will be on sets from May 5 when the film starts its first schedule. Ranganayaki will also feature Trivikram, who is a making a transition from serials to silver screen. M G Srinivas, the director and actor of Birbal Trilogy, is also coming on board.

Lasya Nagaraj

