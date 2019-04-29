Yogaraj Bhat waiting for monsoons to start Gaalipata 2

By Express News Service

Director Yogaraj Bhat, who is currently basking the success of Panchatantra, is preparing to start rolling for Gaalipata 2. However, the crew will have to wait for the monsoons as Bhatru plans to shoot a few sequences in the rain. The initial plan of the team was to shoot off shore. However, the plan has changed, and now the first schedule will start in Karnataka and will then move to foreign shores.

Interestingly, Bhatru is keen on bringing picturesque locations like he had done in Gaalipata. Accordingly, they are hunting for locales with a green backdrop. The foreign scenes are likely to be shot in Georgia, however, the location is yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the director, music composer Arjun Janya and team will be gathering on May 2, which is when the second session of the song recording will resume. Producer Mahesh Danannavar, who invested in the blockbuster Gujarathi film, Shu Thayu, is part of the project. Gaalipata 2 will be his first Kannada venture.

The multi-starrer has Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in the lead roles, along with Sharmiela Mandre and Sonal Monterio as the heroines. A few more actors, including a Chinese or a Korean heroine, will be finalised just before they go ahead with the shoot.