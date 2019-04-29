Home Entertainment Kannada

Yogaraj Bhat waiting for monsoons to start Gaalipata 2

Director Yogaraj Bhat, who is currently basking the success of Panchatantra, is preparing to start rolling for Gaalipata 2.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Yogaraj Bhat, who is currently basking the success of Panchatantra, is preparing to start rolling for Gaalipata 2. However, the crew will have to wait for the monsoons as Bhatru plans to shoot a few sequences in the rain. The initial plan of the team was to shoot off shore. However, the plan has changed, and now the first schedule will start in Karnataka and will then move to foreign shores. 

Interestingly, Bhatru is keen on bringing picturesque locations like he had done in Gaalipata. Accordingly, they are hunting for locales with a green backdrop. The foreign scenes are likely to be shot in Georgia, however, the location is yet to be finalised. 

Meanwhile, the director, music composer Arjun Janya and team will be gathering on May 2, which is when the second session of the song recording will resume. Producer Mahesh Danannavar, who invested in the blockbuster Gujarathi film, Shu Thayu, is part of the project.  Gaalipata 2 will be his first Kannada venture. 

The multi-starrer has Sharan, Pawan Kumar and Rishi in the lead roles, along with Sharmiela Mandre and Sonal Monterio as the heroines. A few more actors, including a Chinese or a Korean heroine, will be finalised just before they go ahead with the shoot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
Video
So hot! Heat-wave dries up a reservoir in Vijayawada
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp