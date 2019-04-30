Home Entertainment Kannada

DOP Vijay Milton penning script for Dhruva Sarja’s next

Incidentally, the Goli Soda director is also the cameraman of the actor’s upcoming film Pogaru, which is currently rolling.

Vijay Milton

Vijay Milton

While Dhruva Sarja is currently focusing on his upcoming film Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, news is abuzz that the story for his next project is being worked on simultaneously. Interestingly, Vijay Milton, who is the cameraperson for Pogaru, is penning the script for the actor’s next project.

CE had earlier reported that Dhruva’s next will be produced by Uday K Mehta, but at that point the producer hadn’t been finalised. Now, it looks like Vijay will fill that gap. Apparently, the writer-director is keen on making it a bilingual - Kannada and Tamil. However, Dhruva will take this call when he finalises the script.

A noted cameraman of the south, Vijay made his directorial debut with Azhagai Irukkirai Bayamai Irukkirathu. Among the handful of films he has helmed, Vijay’s claim to fame were his critically-acclaimed films Goli Soda 1 and 2. The kind of subject that Vijay is planning for Dhruva is something of interest since the actor has come to be known as a commercial hero. 

Meanwhile, Dhruva, who believes in taking up one project at a time, has completed shooting for the first half of Pogaru, for which he lost 30 kilos to fit into the role of a schoolboy. Shooting for the second half will only start by mid-May.

The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, will be the fourth project of the actor. Known as The Action Prince of the Kananda industry, Dhruva made his debut with A P Arjun’s Addhuri which was followed by Bahaddhur. and Bharjari, both directed by Chethan Kumar. Pogaru’s music is by V Harikrishna, and features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. It also has Dhananjay aka Daali and Tara as part of the ensemble cast. 

