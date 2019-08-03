Vinay Bharadwaj to create first impression with Mundina Nildana poster

By Express News Service

Director Vinay Bharadwaj, who has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Mundina Nildana, wants to create the first impression among the audience with a poster that doesn’t reveal the faces.

According to the director, the picture and the feel of the creation is truly international.

Sharing the poster with City Express, Vinay said, “The poster has been conceptualised by me and designed by painter Karan Acharya of the Angry Hanuman fame. I hope it will be a hit among the audience.”

The film features Praveen Tej of Choori Katte fame and Rangitaranga heroine, Radhika Chetan, along with Ananya Kashyap, who makes her debut.

It is a story of a liberating journey of three people, which will take viewers to their ‘next stop in life’. The film is now in the post-production stage, and is slated to be released in October.

Mundina Nildana comprises seven music directors, and PRK has picked up the audio rights. The film’s camerawork has been handled by Abhimanyu Sadananda.