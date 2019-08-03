Home Entertainment Kannada

Vinay Bharadwaj to create first impression with Mundina Nildana poster

Conceptualised by the director, the poster has been designed by painter Karan Acharya of Angry Hanuman fame.

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Poster from Mundina Nildana

Poster from Mundina Nildana

By Express News Service

Director Vinay Bharadwaj, who has completed shooting for his upcoming film, Mundina Nildana, wants to create the first impression among the audience with a poster that doesn’t reveal the faces.

According to the director, the picture and the feel of the creation is truly international.

Sharing the poster with City Express, Vinay said, “The poster has been conceptualised by me and designed by painter Karan Acharya of the Angry Hanuman fame. I hope it will be a hit among the audience.”

The film features Praveen Tej of Choori Katte fame and Rangitaranga heroine, Radhika Chetan, along with Ananya Kashyap, who makes her debut.

It is a story of a liberating journey of three people, which will take viewers to their ‘next stop in life’. The film is now in the post-production stage, and is slated to be released in October.  

Mundina Nildana comprises seven music directors, and PRK has picked up the audio rights. The film’s camerawork has been handled by Abhimanyu Sadananda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinay Bharadwaj Mundina Nildana Mundina Nildana poster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Video
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp