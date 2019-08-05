'Gubbi Mele Brahmastra' remake rights in demand

By Express News Service

Gubbi Mele Brahmastra, which will be released on August 15, has created a buzz with its pre-release trailer, which has become a big hit on various social media platforms.

The romantic comedy, starring Raj B Shetty and Kavitha Gowda, marks the directorial debut of Sujay Shastry. It is being talked about for its humour content, and demand for remaking the film in other languages is growing.

A couple of filmmakers from Bollywood are said to have shown interest in securing the rights. The makers, currently busy with the release, are in discussions and want everything to fall in place first.

The film also features Pramod Shetty in a unique role. He plays a comic villain while Girish Shivanna, Aruna Balraj and Manjunath Hegde play supporting roles. The film also has guest appearances for a special song starring Shubha Poonja, Rachana Dasharath and Karunya Ram.

The film’s music has been composed by Mankinath Kadri while cinematography has been handled by Suneeth Halgeri, and the story has been written by Pradeep BV and the director himself. It has been produced by T R Chandrashkar under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas.